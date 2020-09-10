Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.28 Million Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Alector Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,377 shares of company stock worth $663,751 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

