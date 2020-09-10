Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 23,378 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of eXp World worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, Director Eugene Frederick sold 145,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $4,622,521.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,114,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,683 shares of company stock worth $18,146,322 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.