Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 15.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $894,096 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.