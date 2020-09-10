Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,409 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

