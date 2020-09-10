State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,875 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:CWT opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

