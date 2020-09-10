State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.