Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.37 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,495.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

WORK stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

