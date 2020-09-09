Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.63 Million in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $197,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.17.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.65. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

