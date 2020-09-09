Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,219.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

