Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 159,710 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,052,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,565.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

