Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,789,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

