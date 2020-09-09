Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,789,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.92.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
