Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

