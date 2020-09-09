Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.