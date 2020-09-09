Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 2,487 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,565.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

