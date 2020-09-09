Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

NYSE:LYV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

