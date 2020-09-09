State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.69 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 525.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

