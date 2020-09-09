Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,219.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,565.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

