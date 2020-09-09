Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NewMarket by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 110.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 37.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 30,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.05. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.