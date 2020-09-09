Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,565.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

