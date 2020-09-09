161,596 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 72,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

