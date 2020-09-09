Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,729 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $24,834,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in M&T Bank by 44.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 517.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 104,353 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

