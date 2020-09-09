F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,222,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

