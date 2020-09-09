W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 175.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 229.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 52,273 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

