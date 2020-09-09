AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

