Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,793,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Devon Energy worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

