Marshall Wace LLP Sells 564,430 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 564,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

