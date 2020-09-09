TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,359,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

