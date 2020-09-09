Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,219.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.