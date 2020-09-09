Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.