Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Keystone Financial Group’s 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

