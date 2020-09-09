Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,219.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,565.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

