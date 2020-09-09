Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,219.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,565.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

