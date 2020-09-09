Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $10,714,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $227,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 180.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

