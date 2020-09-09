Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 70,212 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,212 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.