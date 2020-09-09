State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE EME opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. Emcor Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.