El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of El Paso Electric worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,752,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 693,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 659,601 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 688,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,156,000 after acquiring an additional 590,730 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 610,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 433,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 509,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EE opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

