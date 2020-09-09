Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stepan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stepan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,835,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $52,702.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,891 shares of company stock worth $2,525,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.01. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

