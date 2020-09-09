Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

