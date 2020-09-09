American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

