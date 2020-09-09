Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.03% of Franklin Covey worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 131.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after buying an additional 452,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

