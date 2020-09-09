ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 78.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

