Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Qualys by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,217 shares of company stock worth $5,541,671. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

