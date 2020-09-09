Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,802 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.