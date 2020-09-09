Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Omnicell by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

