Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

