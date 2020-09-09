Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 139,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

