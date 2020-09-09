Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 222.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 1,057,491 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.