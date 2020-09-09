Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

