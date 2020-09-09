Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.