Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 790 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $318.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

